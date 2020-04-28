High-capacity COVID-19 testing site on the way to Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Fresno County surged again Monday with 498 now confirmed cases – an increase of 40 from Saturday.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said the county is partnering with the state to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

“We’ve been told by the state that they’re really going to have a high throughput facility that can test anywhere from 96-132 people per day. It’s going to be very high tech. It’s going to be online registration,” Vohra said.

Vohra would not say where the facility will be but says it will drastically increase the areas testing capabilities. Health experts agree the goal is at least 152 tests per 100,000 residents daily.

“I think that that will help really our community feel that they are getting the testing that they need and will definitely help us ramp up our testing capacity here in the county.”

The Department of Public Health is also working with the state to increase surveillance testing -which monitors the current status of the pandemic, telling health officials if it’s spreading to different areas or affecting some groups more than others.

“They really want to try to get answers to the question of how are these infections kind of playing out in real-time, especially because we know that some viral infections are very seasonal that’s definitely a question we have about the COVID-19,” Vohra said.

Vohra says a formal announcement about the new testing site, including where it will be located, should be expected in the next few days.

