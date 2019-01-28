Hidden History: How ‘The Talk’s’ Sheryl Underwood got her start in the Valley

Each February we highlight the contributions of African-Americans here in the Central Valley through our series Hidden History.

Recently CBS47’s Anthony Bailey had the chance to talk with a Valley native that is on one of the biggest talk shows in the country.

Each day, comedian Sheryl Underwood is seen on TV screens across the Valley as co-host of “The Talk.”

What you may not have known, is that she was raised right here in the Valley.

Bailey had the chance to talk with her about her road from the Valley to Hollywood biggest stage.

As co-host of “The Talk,” Underwood has made her mark on daytime TV. Whether it’s discussions about today’s hot topics or performances from music’s biggest names, Underwood is there for it.

On a recent visit to the set of “The Talk,” CBS47 was given exclusive access behind the scenes.

From the moment we sat down, it was clear Underwood is very humble about her success. She has fond memories of her formative years in the Valley.

“I grew up in Fresno … Blackstone is where you went shopping to get your Easter outfits at Gottschalks,” Underwood said.

Underwood attended Atwater High and Fresno City College. And later enlisted being stationed at Travis Air Force Base.

She went on to cut her teeth in comedy, right here in the Valley.

The first contest where Underwood got her start is the “Funniest Person in Fresno.”

So how does a girl go from stand-up in the Valley to one of Hollywood’s biggest shows?

“This is one of those fairy tale stories,” she said. A fairy tale Underwood says almost didn’t happen.

She thought the call was a prank.

“I didn’t believe that somebody was actually calling wanting me to come and meeting,” Underwood said. “Four days later, I have the job and I still have the job today.”