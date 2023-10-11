Sports Central’s Scott Bemis shows you several of the compelling plays, stats and storylines that may have flown under-the-radar from last week’s high school football action.
Included this week:
- Dos Palos’ late, go-ahead touchdown pass against Mendota from Peyton Van Worth to Jesus Bon.
- A tightrope catch near the sideline by Hanford senior receiver Jordan Black-Glass.
- Corcoran running back Enrique Rios hurdles an Orange Cove defender on a 44-yard touchdown run.
- Mt. Whitney senior defensive back Noah Murillo gets an assist from a referee on a 73-yard pick-six.
- Immanuel’s Shane Spomer caps off an incredible all-around night against Sierra Pacific with a game-saving special teams play.