‘He’s very much going to be missed’: Mourning the loss of a man who helped bullied children

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Family and friends of Jason Philpott are mourning his loss, following his battle with COVID-19 which ended with his passing on New Year’s Day. Philpott is known for helping bullied children all over Tulare County.

“He definitely made an impact in everybody’s life, he’s an amazing person, friend, husband, brother, he’s very much going to be missed,” said Philpott’s friend Shauna Cox.

“To see the way he was with the kids, was amazing, I never seen anybody that would go that far out of their way to help a total stranger,” said friend Jerry Butts.

Friends say Philpott tested positive for COVID-19 in early December and then was hospitalized for three weeks, two of which he was on a ventilator.

“They called his wife on New Year’s Eve and they kept him alive so she could say goodbye to him,” Cox said.

Cox says everyone was shocked because Philpott was 42 years old and healthy. She says he even could not believe he had the virus after avoiding it for nine months. Philpott leaves behind a wife, two children, and a community that loves him.

“I just want to stress how important it is to stay safe, make sure you’re washing your hands, wearing your masks and stay six feet apart because this does not discriminate against anybody,” Cox said.

Philpott’s friends say they will continue his legacy.

“This community is going to miss out on his love and his kindness, and that’s the way people should have been and should be, I think he taught us all a lesson in his time here, I know he did me,” Butts said.

To help Philpott’s family with funeral expenses a GoFundMe account has been set up.

Friends also are planning a “Last Ride” honoring Philpott on Jan. 23. for those details visit the Facebook page.