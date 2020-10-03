‘He’s got the best doctors in the world:’ Valley leaders and health officials weigh in on Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Valley leaders and health officials weighed in on President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.

Chairman of the Fresno County Republican Party Fred Vanderhoof said he believes Trump will be just fine.

“He’s got the best doctors in the world, so it might give him a little bit of a break from being out on the campaign trail, but he’ll bounce back,” he said.

Dr. Kenny Banh at UCSF Fresno said the 74-year-old’s age and weight are a concern.

“If you look at the risk factors for people having sever cases of COVID it absolutely is correlated with age over 60, he’s certainly at higher risk. Up to, depending on the studies, up to five times higher risk for mortality compared to the average general population,” he said.

Banh said the COVID-19 mortality rate is about 1%, putting Trump’s chance of recovery around 95%. Still, he and other Central Valley health officials said the virus is not something to take lightly.

“I think this does serve as another reminder and hopefully a big wakeup call that anyone can get this,” Dr. Rais Vohra the county’s interim health officer said.

Congressman Jim Costa showed concern, while echoing the message.

“We hope that the effect will be mild and that there will be a quick recovery. But I think it really makes the point that we’re all in this together and it’s not a hoax,” he said.

Vanderhoof said they’re seeing more support for Trump than any previous president and he doesn’t think this diagnosis will impact the election at all.

“There’s a lot of excitement at our headquarters. We have so many people coming in to take signs, and flags and things like that, so the enthusiasm is off the chart,” he said.

Trump is expected to be hospitalized the next few days, something Banh said is unusual for someone with mild symptoms, but given it’s the president, he says it’s not necessarily an indication of the severity.

