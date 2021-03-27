“Her soul was too bright for this world,” family holds car wash fundraiser to cover funeral expenses for Dinuba teen

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, March 20, Junior Martinez lost his 19-year-old cousin, Katelyn, after she got into a car accident on Road 56 and Avenue 416.

“Her soul was too bright for this world…I think that’s why God took her. He had a place prepared for her, and he called her home. It hurts, but we know she’s there,” Martinez said.

In order to raise money to pay for funeral expenses, Junior and other members of his family coordinated a car wash fundraiser at Mondo’s Auto Repair in Dinuba.

“I asked her mom if I could have her blessing to do the car wash and help raise the money for the funeral because I know they don’t have the money,” Martinez said.

Junior says the car wash has raised $2,000 so far and the family has raised another $3,500 on GoFundMe.

“The community has stepped up like crazy. People came from Fresno, Visalia, all over…I just want everybody to know that we really appreciate all the help,” he said.

The family has a goal of raising $8,000 before they all come together to lay Katelyn to rest. Junior says for him, it’s not a final goodbye.

“We’re going to miss her, but we look forward to the day we go to heaven and see her again,” he said.