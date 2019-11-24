Her biggest dream is to see the Sistine Chapel, now she’s getting her chance

Maddie Johnson and several of her family members have hereditary pancreatitis

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — After having to deal with a chronic condition for most of her life, a Fresno girl learned one of her dreams is coming true Saturday. All thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the generosity of another local family.

Madison “Maddie” Johnson was just having dinner at Parma Ristorante in Fresno when the dessert tray arrived at her table.

Next to dishes of chocolate mousse and cheesecake was a life-changing message. The waitress urged her to read the note aloud.

“Maddie, your wish to go to the Sistine Chapel is granted,” Johnson said to cheers and applause.

It’s been her dream to see the chapel in-person. After hearing that dream would be coming true, the budding artist was at a loss for words.

“It’s crazy. I can’t believe,” Johnson said.

The surprise, put on by Make-A-Wish, was an emotional moment for Johnson and her whole family. She and several of her relatives have hereditary pancreatitis — it’s caused much of the family to be really familiar with the hospital.

“My daughter has been in-and-out of the hospital since she was 2-years-old. She has chronic pain all the time from it,” Dawn Johnson, Maddie’s mother, said.

The Granum family financially sponsored the trip. They, too, were there at the restaurant for the reveal.

“When we saw Madison’s story, it’s one we fell in love with,” said Bryan Granum. “That’s why we granted her wish.”

Maddie Johnson, her parents and her brother will be spending six nights in Rome.