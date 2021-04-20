‘Hemp train’ leaves Fresno for Denver, first legal railroad shipment to cross state lines in 84 years

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A major milestone for the hemp industry was passed Tuesday in Fresno County as the first legal shipment via railroad was sent on its way across state lines, the first time since the prohibition of hemp 84 years ago.

The 17,000 pounds of industrial hemp left the Fowler train depot bound for a research and development lab in Denver, Colorado. The hemp was grown at the Golden State Hemp farm in Fresno.

Owners say the plant can be used to create biodegradable plastics, industrial fibers, and medicinal treatments – describing this as an important revival for the hemp industry.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” said CEO of Golden State Hemp Jeff Friedland. “The only difference is that technology has now surpassed, where we are now than where hemp left off 84 years ago.”

Friedland adds that the nation’s railroads will be a critical component as the hemp industry begins to take root again.