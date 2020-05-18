Helmet footage shows fire crews battling vacant structure fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Helmet video shows fire crews battling a vacant structure fire in Fresno Saturday.

In a Facebook post by the Fresno Fire Department, they say the vacant structure fire took place near Belmont and Arthurs Avenues.

Authorities say multiple structures in that area have burned several times over the past few weeks.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

