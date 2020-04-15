COVID-19 Information

Helmet-cam captures apartment fire in Fresno; crews say the smoke detector saved lives

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people escaped a burning apartment Tuesday after a smoke detector alerted them to the fire. Helmet-cam from a Fresno Fire crew member captured work to extinguish the blaze.

The fire started around 9 a.m. near Weldon and Angus in Fresno. Fire crews say the unit is a total loss.

“If you’ve ever burnt your dinner, or looked inside a burned pot, that’s what the inside of this unit looks like,” said Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless. “Everything’s charred and burnt and black.”

Crews say they were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

Two adults living in the apartment have been forced out and possibly a dozen others as well. Fresno Fire adds the smoke detector prevented the incident from becoming deadly.

The fire is under investigation.

