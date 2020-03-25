COVID-19 Information

Heir to British throne Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech as he attends a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House on March 12, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (WCMH) — Heir to the throne Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, according to NBC News reports.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is first in line to the British throne. NBC News is reporting that he experiencing mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” Clarence House said in a statement.

