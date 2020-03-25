Heir to British throne Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

LONDON (WCMH) — Heir to the throne Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, according to NBC News reports.
The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is first in line to the British throne. NBC News is reporting that he experiencing mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” Clarence House said in a statement.
