Heavy snowfall reported along I-5 in Fort Tejon, I-5 remains open through Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy snow was reported to be coming down along Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon and forced CHP to escort traffic through the Grapevine Sunday night, according to CHP in Fort Tejon.

Snow flurries have been reported through Grapevine along Interstate 5 on Sunday evening. CHP in Fort Tejon said snow has turned into slush on the roadways and officers are needed to escort traffic to slow down drivers in the area, but stopped at around 8:20 p.m., according to Caltrans. Several drivers have already spun out in the area.

Interstate 5: Grapevine OPEN; CHP no longer escorting traffic, lanes are open and clear. — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 9, 2020

Caltrans says all lanes of Interstate 5 were open.

Snowfall has been reported falling from around Highway 138 through just north of Fort Tejon.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully through the area.

CAUTION! If you are traveling on the Grapevine, I-5 over Tejon Pass we are starting to see snow sticking to parts of the roadway, so please drive carefully. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight tonight and slick conditions are likely! #I5 #cawx #casnow #traveling pic.twitter.com/gNkh3oDMsx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2020

We will update this page as we learn more information.