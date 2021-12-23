Our unsettled weather lasts at least another week from here. There’s at least a chance for precipitation every day until the end of the week next week.

Heavy rain passed Thursday bringing Fresno’s 48-hour precipitation total to 1.03 inches.

Rain is expected to be heavy again on Christmas (Saturday), Monday and again Wednesday. In other words, heavy rain every other day!

The recent and forecast rain puts us well above precipitation averages!

Temperatures will drop on Christmas, too. This will push snow levels down. They’re quite high right now.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada warns of total snowfall of 3 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet with localized amounts of up to 7 feet in higher locations. It stays in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday.

See that Avalanche Warning? It’s for the Eastern Sierra in Mono and Inyo counties between Virginia Lakes on the north and Bishop Creek on the south. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes says, “Heavy snow combined with strong to extreme winds and a weak underlying snowpack will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. Large human triggered and natural avalanches are likely.”