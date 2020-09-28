Heavy machinery crushes woman to death on beach

OCEANSIDE — A woman was killed when a piece of heavy machinery ran her over on the beach in Oceanside Monday.

Tom Bussey with the Oceanside Police Department told FOX 5 the woman was lying on the sand at Oceanside Harbor Beach around 10 a.m. when a piece of equipment being used for a dredging project ran her over.

The woman, who police estimate is in her 40s, did not have identification on her. SkyFOX video showed crime scene tape and police officers surrounding the tractor on the beach.

Police have not said if the woman was in a construction zone at the time of the accident, which a city lifeguard witnessed, according to police.