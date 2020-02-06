FFD: Two dogs die in Fresno house fire

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Two dogs have died in a Fresno house fire Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to the home on the 2900 block of E. Washington Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. after multiple reports. Fresno Fire says they arrived to find a well-involved structure fire and work immediately began to stop the flames spreading to nearby homes.

Authorities say two dogs lost their lives in the blaze and a woman inside suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

