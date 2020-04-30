Heavy fire forces family out of their Fresno home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Heavy fire forces family out of their Fresno home

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The second floor of a southeast Fresno home has been destroyed after Fresno Fire says flames tore through the structure Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Nevada and Sierra Vista Avenues. They reported that the second story of the two-story home was on fire and crews moved quickly to extinguish the flames.

According to Fresno Fire, the family inside reported a popping sound immediately before the blaze started. They all escaped from the home safely. Investigators are working to establish the cause.

The fire department says there is extensive damage to the second floor and the Red Cross is helping them find other accommodation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know