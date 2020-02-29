‘Heartbroken and devastated’; a final goodbye to Porterville firefighters Figueroa and Jones

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) – A crowd united in grief Friday paid tribute to the two Porterville firefighters who died battling the Public Library fire just over a week ago.

The city held a memorial for 25-year-old Patrick Jones and 35-year-old Ray Figueroa at the Church of Nazarene in Porterville.

“Basically heartbroken and devastated,” said community member Vicki Velarde. “My heart is completely broken for them. I know Captain Figueroa had children. You know, I have kids and grandkids myself, it really hurts.”

The procession ahead of the memorial was lead by bagpipers, drummers, and a yellow Porterville Fire Engine.

The crowd showed their support for the fallen firefighters as they waved American flags, wore custom t-shirts, and displayed black bands on their badges with “Figueroa/Jones.”

“The Porterville community is a really tight-knit community,” said Porterville resident Fred Beltran. “They do come together on these occasions when something tragic happens.”

“We could not imagine here in small-town California that this was going to be as big as it is,” said Joanie Nation. “It is a testament to our community and these people that we are a small community and we love each other and we support our local heroes.”

Friday’s memorial was the last of the three services held for the fallen firefighters.

Members of the Porterville Fire Department return to work next week after taking time off to grieve.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.