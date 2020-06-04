Heart-warming return home after battling the coronavirus for 2 months

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE) — It’s been an uphill battle for Sophia Zapata. For the past eight weeks she has been away from her family trying to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruben Perez is the Father of Sophia Zapata. He said the minute he heard his daughter contracted the coronavirus it was a constant battle.

“She wasn’t getting better they had to put a ventilator down her throat (but) that wasn’t helping,” said Perez. “They say her lungs, the virus just took a toll on her lungs.”

Perez said his daughter Sophia was initially taken to St. Agnes but was later transferred to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

“She needed a miracle to survive my pastor our church other churches I mean so many people we just started praying and praying and slowly she started recovering,” said Perez.

However through non-stop care from staff members at CRMC Sophia has recovered and survived her coronavirus diagnosis.

Tirso Gonzales is the Pastor of Life Center Church. He said their whole church was praying for Sophia’s recovery.

“So the family is just an awesome strong family and their faith was never wavered, was never shaken they were praying,” said Gonzales. “We the church has been praying and just miracle after miracle the recovery stages that she has taken has been pretty rapid.”

Gonzales said this really was a miracle and he is happy Sophia is finally healthy enough to return to her family.

