‘Heart for Clovis’ T-shirts being sold to help support businesses in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — The weekly Friday night Old Town Farmer’s Market in Clovis was open for business Friday night.

In addition to the fresh produce and food items for sale, customers had the opportunity to help support Old Town businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

T-shirts featuring the slogan: “Heart for Clovis” are being sold with the proceeds being donated.

“We’re reaching out to businesses that have a specific need such as PG&E bills…paying the rent and we’re going to use the money until the funds are gone,” Owner of The Foundry Collective, Karen Chisum said.

The shirts are being sold at the Foundry at Old Town, they’re $25 and come in men’s and women’s sizes. 600 shirts have been sold so far.

