Healthy ways to cope with stress

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – During this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not just the virus that could impact your health directly.

Gov. Newsom spotlighting secondary health effects, saying hormones can cause serious issues for some.

Stefani Booroojian spoke with Dr. Jasmine Singh from the UCSF Fresno Department of Psychiatry to learn more.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.