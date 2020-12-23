Healthcare workers plead with public to avoid gathering during holidays: ‘It will break the healthcare system if people don’t stay home’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Healthcare workers in the Central Valley on Tuesday urged residents to avoid gathering this holiday season, adding that they fear they’ll get to a point where they’ll have to prioritize care for patients over others.

“This is beyond what we’ve seen, and if people don’t stay home for Christmas this year, we’re gonna see something that’s, it’s hard for me to even imagine,” Dr. Patrick Macmillan with UCSF Fresno said Tuesday during Fresno County’s COVID-19 virtual presser. “I think it will break the healthcare system if people don’t stay home.”

Hospitals throughout the valley are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients — a grimmer surge than the one they experienced in July.

According to state data, hospitals in Fresno County are caring for 587 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday. The peak during the July surge was 313 patients.

An alternate care site has been activated inside Community Regional Medical Center capable of caring up to 50 patients. But once that site hits 40 to 45 patients, Dan Lynch, Fresno County’s emergency medical services director, said they’ll look to opening the alternate care site inside the Fresno Convention Center.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday that there has also been a big uptick in COVID-19-related deaths.

“Seeing an amount of death that I’ve never seen in my career,” Macmillan said. “There’s a just lot of sadness.”

Hospitals in the South Valley are also being overwhelmed and shared the same message to the public.

“We can’t afford another surge,” said Dr. Sakona Seng, an emergency department physician at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. “My concern is it is really difficult to be in that position of trying to decide which patients gets which bed.”

Seng said with the surge they’ve been experiencing after Thanksgiving, there aren’t enough resources.

“When we do hit surges like we experienced past Thanksgiving, we’re talking about seeing patients in chairs instead of beds. We’re talking about physicians and nurses being in the back of ambulance rigs for hours because we don’t have space inside the hospital to bring them into,” Seng said.

Kaweah Delta Medical Center as of Tuesday is caring for 167 COVID-19 patients, a record high for the hospital.

During the season of giving, healthcare workers are asking the public that for their loved ones and those on the frontlines, they stay home and not gather during the holidays.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life is to FaceTime a spouse and tell them I’ll hold their loved one’s hand as they pass away because they can’t physically come in and visit,” said Hannah Risvold, the clinical manager of critical care services at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. “Showing up every single day to work is trying. We’re tired. We’re exhausted.”