Healthcare workers at Kaiser Fresno receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: ‘It’s a big deal for the world’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It was an emotional day Thursday at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center as healthcare workers, who have been pushed to the limit for the past nine months, began to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s a big deal for America. It’s a big deal for the world,” said Dr. John Gasman, who works in the ICU and COVID-19 unit in the hospital.

He said this is a step forward, but added that we’re not out of the woods yet. He said as more people get vaccinated, he thinks things will start to get better.

“We’ll probably have a lot less people in the ICU, a lot less people on ventilators. A lot less people dying. There’s been a lot of human suffering this year,” Gasman said.

Juliana Day was the first person to get vaccinated at Kaiser Fresno. She’s been working in the COVID-19 unit since March.

“To me, it’s not being able to see my mom. It’s very important for me for this pandemic to end and I really want it to end as quickly as possible,” Day said.

Gasman said he’s a risk to his wife. He said his wife was out of the state for several months.

“This vaccine for me makes it safer for her until she can get her vaccine,” he said.

Healthcare workers are currently being stretched thin as the state continues to face record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The state’s ICU capacity has fallen quickly. The San Joaquin Valley region has 0.7% available ICU capacity as of Thursday, according to the state.

“The healthcare system is about to break,” said Dr. Dee Lacy, an infectious disease physician at Kaiser Fresno.

Gasman said he was called up from the emergency department to get the first dose of the vaccine. He said he’s caring for an ICU patient there.

“I’m seeing an ICU patient in the ER. There’s no room. He’s waiting for a bed still,” he said.

As the country heads into Christmas, Gasman urged residents to not gather with family or friends.

“Someone is going to suffer from crossing those lines and mixing those groups. We have a hospital full of people suffering and families wishing they could be with them and wishing they could get them home,” he said. “They can’t be with them. They can’t get them home and may lose them.”

The hospital said they planned on vaccinating around 100 healthcare workers Thursday and will continue to do so in the coming days and weeks.