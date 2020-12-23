Health officials urge people to stay home this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County was bracing for grim projections Tuesday as health officials urged the public to stay home this holiday season.

“If people don’t stay home for Christmas this year we’re going to see something that… It’s hard for me to even imagine,” Dr. Patrick Macmillan of UCSF Fresno said.

EMS Director Dan Lynch said hospitals have now added additional morgue units and the coroner’s office just installed a refrigerated trailer.

“That will hold up to 50 individuals at their facility in the event that it is needed. We anticipate that the space is going to be used,” he said.

Lynch said on top of this, they’re looking to bring in two more refrigerated trucks saying, “this is a very dire subject matter to talk about, but this is the reality of what we’re looking at.”

Dr. Rais Vohra said there are too few COVID negative staff members to care for everyone, which could prompt desperate measures.

“You have to bring back people that are COVID positive to take care of COVID positive patients. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there,” he said.

Healthcare workers said a second surge would break them, and anticipate more difficult choices ahead if things continue in this direction.

“If there’s one ventilator and there’s two people that need that ventilator there’s going to come a time, if we overwhelm the system, that we’re going to have to make a decision, even though both people need that ventilator that only one person is going to get that ventilator,” Macmillan said.