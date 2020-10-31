Health officials: Think about the impact of your decisions this Halloween weekend

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Just hours away from Halloween, health officials in the Central Valley are once again urging residents to follow guidelines and think about the impact their decisions could have.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said with any major holiday, there’s always a concern that cases could surge.

“That if we have unregulated gatherings, if people make poor choices, if they don’t wear a mask, if they choose to be indoors and have big, packed gatherings in closed spaces, that we will have a very rapid rise in the number of cases that we’re detecting,” Vohra said during Friday’s Fresno County COVID-19 presser.

Some of the guidelines include if people do choose to gather, limit it to no more than three households, do it outside and wear masks.

“If you are going to interact with people outside your household, that you really take that extra step to say, ‘Am I doing this wisely? Am I doing this safely? Am I doing it in a way that will protect my family and also protect the people that I’m meeting up with?'” he said.

At Spirit Halloween in north Fresno on Friday afternoon, people were going in and out.

Sanger residents Nathan Padilla and Julianna Ramirez said they’ve decided to not go trick-or-treating for safety reasons.

“I feel like a lot of people aren’t going to be really handing out candy as much as last year obviously because of COVID-19, so we’re just going to stay at our house and be with our immediate family,” Ramirez said.

In Merced County, Director of Public Health Rebecca Nanyonjo urged residents to stay distanced, wear masks and be responsible.

“It’s a very real disease that affects everybody across all walks of life, every age demographic, every color. We’re seeing things we didn’t expect as outcomes. Take it seriously, so we can better do our jobs,” Nanyonjo said.

