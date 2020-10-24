Health officials say Fresno County is seeing a lag in COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — While COVID-19 testing is more widely available, officials say Fresno County is seeing a lag and say the county is behind 400 to 500 tests a day.

Interim Health Officer Doctor Rais Vohra says it’s been a problem for several weeks and the state has actually penalized the county for the lag.

Earlier this month, Fresno county issued a health officer order, requiring all primary care doctors to provide testing for their patients.

Doctor Vohra says if a doctor says they can’t then they should be able to refer you to another one.

The COVID-19 equity project and the state testing sites are open to everyone as well.

Doctor Vohra stressed those who do take a test should immediately treat themselves as infected and isolate themselves until they get their result.

He recognized the obstacle this creates, specially for those who work.

“Our department of social services, a lot of community-based organizations, so many people have come together, depending on your occupation, that they will support um, you getting isolated into a hotel and getting support for having time off from work, your employer should already be offering that if you have coronavirus,” Dr.Vohra said.

Despite the lag, Doctor Vohra said the state testing sites have been performing very well. Saying they’re conducting at least 80-to-90 tests a day.

If you have registered with Optumserve to take a test at the state sites before, you don’t have to register again to make an appointment.

