Health officials in Madera County confirm first death case of Saint Louis Encephalitis virus

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Madera County confirm the first human death of Saint Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV).

Health officials say this is the first confirmed case of SLEV in California and the first case in Madera County since 1976. Officials also say the reported death from St. Louis Encephalitis Virus is a male in his 90’s.

“The risk for St. Louis Encephalitis remains low in Madera County. You can decrease your risk by using EPA-registered repellent to keep mosquitoes from biting you, mosquito proofing your home through the use of properly fitting doors and screens, and not allowing standing water to collect in your home or yard,” stated Simon Paul, Madera County Public Health Officer:

Preliminary testing originally suggested the West Nile Virus, but say further testing has now confirmed SLEV as the final diagnosis.

Saint Louis Encephalitis is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to health officials.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.