Health officials announce first human case of West Nile virus in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials with Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) announced the first human case of West Nile Virus Wednesday.

Since the County’s first human case in 2005, there have been a total of 67 cases, including four deaths. As of Friday, there have been 35 human cases of West Nile virus reported in California, including two deaths, one in Los Angeles County and one in Madera County, according to the Department of Public Health.

The Kings Mosquito Abatement District (KMAD) is reporting that 47 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. The samples were collected from the Cities of Lemoore, Hanford, and Corcoran.

“The District usually detects the virus this time of the year,” stated Michael Cavanagh, District Manager for the Kings Mosquito Abatement District. “We expect virus detections to continue

through September.”

Health officials say that most people who are infected with WNV have no symptoms or only mild non-specific. Symptoms of severe disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, joint pain, disorientation, and altered level of consciousness.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor immediately.

