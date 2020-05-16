Health experts believe rare syndrome in children may be linked to COVID-19, Valley Children’s sees its first case

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – A rare syndrome health experts believe could be linked to COVID-19 is raising concern and changing the way that medical professionals think about the virus’ effects on children.

More cases of children showing symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki Disease are popping in the U.S. — one in the Central Valley.

Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera reported that it’s recently treated a patient with Kawasaki-like symptoms. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

“There is one case that we’ve recognized and we treated since these alerts or this news about this syndrome started popping, we have seen one,” said Dr. Mohammad Nael Mhaissen, the medical director of the infectious disease division at Valley Children’s.

In New York, the state’s department of public health is investigating 119 cases and three deaths of children experiencing Kawasaki-like symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on Thursday urging healthcare providers to report cases to their health departments.

The CDC calls it Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.

Its symptoms are similar to those linked to Kawasaki Disease, but Nael Mhaissen said patients with MIS-C are getting more severely ill.

Kawasaki Disease is a rare disease that affects major arteries and the heart.

Nael Mhaissen said annually, Valley Children’s treats between 50-70 cases. But MIS-C differs in several ways.

For one, health experts believe MIS-C is linked to COVID-19 and occurs after children have contracted the virus.

Nael Mhaissen said most patients with Kawasaki Disease are under the age of five. The median age for MIS-C is eight.

Children with Kawasaki Disease quickly recover after they receive treatment and within 48-72 hours, he said.

However, children with MIS-C have been suffering more severe symptoms, sometimes ending up in the intensive care unit, he said.

“Many of those are actually requiring intensive care unit, many of them are presenting with a severely decreased function of their heart, what we call a cardiac shock, and some of them are presenting with signs of what we call toxic shock syndrome,” he said.

Nael Mhaissen said parents should be looking out for the following symptoms:

High and persistent fever

A rash throughout the body

Red eyes

Cracked, swollen lips

Red and swollen tongue

Respiratory symptoms (cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing)

Swelling of the hands and feet

Abdominal pain, diarrhea

He said Kawasaki Disease isn’t something new and that most patients with MIS-C are responding well to the treatments given for Kawasaki Disease.

“In terms of management, luckily most of these patients are actually responding to the same management that we treat Kawasakis with and this is something that most of our doctors are comfortable with doing,” he said. “Luckily, majority of patients are recovering without any long term complications.”

Nael Mhaissen said this has changed the way that the medical community thinks on how COVID-19 affects children.

“Many of us doctors who take care of children were actually very reassured that the disease was showing very low effect on children, at least that was the thought initially, but it looks like now we’re recognizing more aspects of the complications of this infection that may be affecting the population of children,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.