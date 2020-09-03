‘He was so personable:’ Fresno mourns the loss of baseball legend Tom Seaver

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The city of Fresno is mourning the loss of baseball legend Tom Seaver.

The Mets hall of fame pitcher and Fresno high alum passed away Monday at the age of 75.

According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he died due to complications of dementia and COVID-19.

Coach Jason Papi with Fresno High School Baseball says his team looks up to Tom Seaver as a role model and even a hero. He even has his own street named after him — Tom Seaver Lane.

“We have a motto in our program that talks about persistence pride and tradition and that last word, tradition, he was a huge part of that,” Papi said.

Tom Seaver lived up to that motto, playing on arguably the best team in Fresno high history in 1958.

But it was just the beginning for the rising warrior.

“Tom bloomed late, he was a good player in high school, but became a great player in college, when he went to Fresno City College then USC, bloomed late but became the best pitcher in the major leagues,” Papi said.

He went on to serve in the U.S Marines Corps before joining the New York Mets in 1966.

Quickly earning the nickname ‘Tom terrific,’ he carried the Mets to win the World Series in 1969.

In 1992, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Throughout his glory, he never forgot his Fresno roots.

“He was so personable and honestly cared about what was going on at Fresno high.” Enough for a street naming ceremony in 2013.

“He was just a very nice and very gracious man, who we felt he epitomized what we want our athletes to a model which is you play hard, you play fair, and good sportsmanship,” Carol Mills said.

“In today’s day and age as people move on they tend to forget about where they started and where it came from and he didn’t do that, he was always very down to earth wanted to know about you didn’t want to tell you all about him and he was just a genuine person who will truly be missed,” Papi said.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand also offered his condolences.

“Beyond the titles, awards, and accolades, tom will always be remembered for his devotion to his family, his sport, and his hometown. ‘Tom Terrific’ left a giant mark on this community and on the game of baseball and he will forever be missed.” Fresno Mayor Lee Brand



A plaque had been placed at the baseball field at Fresno high in his honor.

