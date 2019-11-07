‘He was really big-hearted’: mother of slain teen says her son had dreams to play in the NFL

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — After her son was hit and killed by a driver, a west Fresno mother is wanting her son to be remembered as the genuine, loving teen he was.

Meanwhile, Fresno Police announced the driver in this crime was arrested and has a history of driving and drinking.

“He was just a really cool and funny,” says the teen’s mother, Terri McCoy. “An average 16-year-old.”

An average 16-year-old known for his ear-to-ear smile — she describes her son as the kind of guy who would give his shirt off of his back.

She also called him her hero.

“It didn’t matter who you were. If you came into contact with Dayvon, you couldn’t help but pick up his energy or his vibe,” she said.

But, as quick as he was to give his shirt, he was ready with a joke.

“He called [my boyfriend] old knees, so, he raced him one day up the street [and yelled out], ‘You got old knees,'” Terri McCoy said.

Terri McCoy and her seven other children are still wrapping their heads around what happened. Fresno Police say the 16-year-old was walking with a friend on Valentine Avenue near Shields Avenue Tuesday — when he got hit by a car around 6 p.m.

Police identified the driver as Albert Fimbrez, 54. On Wedneday, Lt. Mike Brogdon said Fimbrez’s blood alcohol level was below the legal limit at the time, however, he had three prior DUI convictions on his record.

He’s now booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury charges. He also had a suspended license.

“He is on court probation, he should’ve have any alcohol in his system. Period,” Brogdon said.

Dayvon McCoy was a sophomore at Central High School-East Campus and, according to his mother, had straight-A’s.

She adds he had big dreams to care for his family.

“He told me he was going to be an NFL player,” Terri McCoy said through tears. “That’s all he kept telling me. [He would say] ‘Mom, I’m going to take care of you. I’m going to be an NFL player and I’m going to be something. I’m going to make something of myself.'”

Terri McCoy said the entire Central Unified School District community has been very supportive in this time and thanks everyone who has reached out.

The school district issued this statement:

Central Unified was devastated to learn about the passing of Dayvon Fletcher McCoy, a 10th-grader at Central High-East campus. He will be missed by his friends, students, teachers and the community. We are providing grief counseling support at the high school for both students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dayvon’s family. Sonja Dosti, Central Unified School District spokeswoman

A GoFundMe was set up to help with memorial costs.

