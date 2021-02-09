‘He was a hero that day’: Body of Don Pedro man found three years after he went missing in flood water

MARIPOSA, California (KGPE) – The body of a Don Pedro man who went missing in 2018 during a huge northern California flooding storm has been found.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said on January 31, 2021 hikers found the body of 67-year-old John Honesto near Piney Creek.

“It is something I will never forget,” Susan Burkett. “We lost a great man.”

Back on March 22, 2018, John Honesto was substituting at Greeley Hill School when a storm came and flooded the streets. The principal told everyone to evacuate, but Susan Burkett said her coworker, John Honesto, stayed.

“He did not want to leave the school until every one of his students got picked up by their parents,” Burkett.

Once the last student was out the door, Burkett said her husband saw John near Highway 132. Even with the road about to give out, she said Honesto got out of his car and risked his life to save others.

“He was telling them ‘no’,” she said. “‘Go back, you guys can’t go over this road. Go back.’ Not realizing the road he was on was the area that gave out. He was a hero that day.”

The road did give out and that night Honesto never came home. A search and rescue crew of over 70 people from all over the state scoured the area looking for Honesto, but all they could find was his empty vehicle.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. Lt. Kathy Curtice said it was nearly impossible because of the mud, which was up to 20 feet deep.

“It turns into a conveyor belt for us,” said Curtice. “All of those pieces we need in order to find that person are being washed away.”

John Honesto’s body was discovered by hikers on Jan. 31. The body was identified using dental records and returned to his family.

“It ‘s a bittersweet thing,” said Burkett. “You know, I am sorry if I get emotional, but I am happy they finally found him and that his family can at least give him the burial that he deserves.”