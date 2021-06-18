‘He was a great kid, he loved life’: Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Fresno hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – After 10-year-old Angel Hernandez was killed in a hit-and-run near Fresno’s Woodward Park Thursday night, his family described him as someone with a big heart.

“He was a great kid, he loved life,” said Angel’s aunt Tina, “and he meant a lot to us all.”

Police said a driver heading south on Friant ran a red light at Fort Washington and hit Angel as he was walking across the street.

Friday afternoon, family members set up a memorial for Angel at the crash site.

“You knew you hit something, whether it was a human being or whatever it was. You should’ve stopped, and you became a punk. You fled, and you left my nephew dead,” said Tina.

Less than an hour after speaking to the family, police located a car believe to be the one that hit Angel and detained a suspect for questioning.

Officers said a neighbor who lives in the same apartment complex as the suspect spotted a car matching the witness description near Emerson and Swift and called police.

“I’m happy somebody found it,” said the neighbor. “It just hit me right away, and like my heart dropped. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the car right there.'”

Police arrested 62-year-old Raymond Jay Celaya. He was booked on felony hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter charges.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for Angel’s funeral expenses can be found here.