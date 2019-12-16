‘He was a good soul’: 20-year-old shot and killed at house party in Fowler

FOWLER, California (KSEE) – A massive manhunt for the shooter who opened fire at a house party in Fowler.

One man was killed and two others were wounded. Friends have identified the shooting victim as 20-year-old Lee Major Jr.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, near Adams Avenue and Sixth Street in Fowler.

“I can’t wrap my head around it, I didn’t know that was going to be my last hug with him,” says one of Major’s close friends.

Friends gathered in Fowler around a small makeshift memorial in the spot where their friend, Major, was gunned down.

“He was a good soul and he was not meant to leave this planet at all, not this early,” says another friend.

The group, along with many others, were attending a party at this house in Fowler on Adams and Sixth Street, when they say an uninvited guest showed up and was asked to leave.

“There was commotion, people were yelling, it looked like it was just going to be a fight and pulled out a gun and just started shooting,” says Drew Reyes, who lives at the house where the shooting happened.

He says they were about to sell their home and wanted to have one last party, but little did he know, it would turn deadly.

“We were all drinking and we were having fun and I really don’t remember why anything happened the way it happened, I remember being outside, I remember seeing it happen but nobody expected that,” he explained.

The Fowler Police and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say two others were struck by bullets and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center, both are expected to be Ok.

“It’s just sad man, people these days don’t know how to keep themselves in control, can’t go to a party now without someone pulling out a gun,” a group of Major’s friends expressed.

The young men of close friends reflected on the good times they had with Major, describing him as a star athlete at Fresno High School, new father and the person they say had everyone smiling.

“All around a great person, if you’re around him, you’re definitely going to laugh,” says a friend.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with funeral expenses.