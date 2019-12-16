‘He was a good soul’: 20-year-old shot and killed at house party in Fowler

FOWLER, California (KGPE) – A gathering of friends turns deadly. The community of Fowler reeling with the loss of young mans life and a killer still at large.

20-year-old Lee Major Jr. was killed and two others were wounded.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, near Adams Avenue and Sixth Street in Fowler.

Friends and family held a vigil for Major at Fresno High School, his Alma Mater. Many trying to console one another, trying to make sense of what happened.

They say Major just had a baby boy about seven months ago.

One by one candles in hand and tears streaming down faces, as many gathered in front of Fresno High School to remember Major a 20-year old new dad, they called a bright light.

“He was a very caring person, loved to see you smile, if he didn’t know you and you were down, he wanted to know what was wrong and would turn that frown upside down,” says Desirae Hackett, the victim’s aunt.

Major, along with a group of friends, were attending a party at this house on Adams Avenue and Sixth Street in Fowler, when friends say an uninvited guest showed up and was asked to leave.

“There was commotion, people were yelling, it looked like it was just going to be a fight and pulled out a gun and just started shooting,” says Drew Reyes, who lives at the house where the shooting happened.

Some people who attended the party identified the shooter but police have yet to release the suspect’s name.

Friends say Major and two others were shot. They were all transported to Community Regional Medical Center where officials say Major died.

The other two are expected to be Ok.

“It’s just sad man, people these days don’t know how to keep themselves in control, can’t go to a party now without someone pulling out a gun,” a close friend of Major’s expressed.

Those at the vigil, reflected on the good times they had with Major, remembering him as a star athlete at Fresno High School. He had dozens of trophies to show for it.

Sandra Plata says Major lived with her family for a little bit and she welcomed him with open arms.

“He was just an awesome kid, he really was, there’s nothing I could say bad about him, he was a jokester, he just loved his friends and loved everybody,” she said.

Deputies have yet to make an arrest. They are still looking for the suspect, if anyone has information you’re asked to give them a call.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with funeral expenses.