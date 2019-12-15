‘He just knew how to bring light into your life’: Valley Sailor killed in Virginia laid to rest

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) — A Valley sailor was laid to rest Saturday morning.

Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Temores was killed two weeks ago after a driver crashed into his car while on-duty in Virginia.

The Lemoore-native’s body was flown back to the Central Valley this week.

As many gather to say goodbye to the 23-year-old fallen sailor, the church bells rang in his honor.

Temores’ older brother, Ricky Temores, spoke of the joy the young sailor brought to those around him.

“He was goofy, charismatic, sharp, witty, he could sell you with the quickest of something he would say or make you laugh until tears rolled down your face, he just knew how to bring light into your life,” he said.

Ricky, the eldest Temores brother recalled the years he spent sharing a room with his little brother as some of the best.

“We spent so many nights talking to each other from across the room making each other laugh when we knew we should have been sleeping,” he expressed.

He says he wouldn’t trade those years for the whole. Temores says his little brother was always a protector.

So, it came as no surprise when he decided to join the Navy.

“To my mother, know that you raised and exceptional young man, you pushed him to chase after his dreams, to be strong willed, fearless and capable, Oscar was everything you built him to be and more,” he said.

The young sailor, leaves behind a wife and two-year-old son.His family making promises to keep Temores’ memory alive.

“I will tell you every story you want to know about your dad whenever you ask, we will never let you forget him,” he said.

Dozens of Valley sailors gave one last salute as they ushered Temores to the cemetery.

“To our Navy family, every sailor, officer and chief, thank you for giving my brother a place in this world where he felt like he belonged.”

Temores was honored with a gun salute and Taps, and while the music played, sailors carry Temores to his final resting place.

There, his mother, wife and brothers were all in tears, as they receive a flag to remember the man who brought light into their world.