HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hazmat situation in Kings County caused the Kings County Fire Department to block off an area near Hanford Tuesday morning.

Kings County Fire says around 7:05 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 7979 Lacey Blvd. in the unincorporated area for a call of smoke seen in the area near Highway 198 and Highway 43.

When Fire Crews arrived, they say they found an undetermined substance leaking from a small tank.

Crews say they blocked off the area, out of an abundance of caution, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, Kings County Fire Department, Kings County Public Works, and Caltrans.

Westbound Highway 198 was detoured away from the area at 7th Avenue. Kings County Environmental Health was also on the scene assisting first responders to investigate further.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time, however, the Kings County fire urges residents to stay away from the area as emergency crews continue their work.