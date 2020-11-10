Hazmat crews called to check out white substance in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to a report of an unknown substance in downtown Fresno Tuesday morning.

Fresno Fire crews responded to a report of a package containing a white substance in a mailroom near Inyo and P Street at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office.

Fresno Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team is on scene for the report of a unknown white substance found inside of a package. No reported patients but the HazMat team is taking appropriate precautions to isolate and identify the substance. pic.twitter.com/xCqD7LNPo8 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 10, 2020

Fire crews say they found an open piece of mail that contained a white substance. The hazmat crew put the substance in a container and are checking to see what it is.

No patients were reported but the hazmat team said the substance was inconclusive and non-hazardous.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.