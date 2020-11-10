Hazmat crews called to check out white substance in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to a report of an unknown substance in downtown Fresno Tuesday morning.

Fresno Fire crews responded to a report of a package containing a white substance in a mailroom near Inyo and P Street at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office.

Fire crews say they found an open piece of mail that contained a white substance. The hazmat crew put the substance in a container and are checking to see what it is.

No patients were reported but the hazmat team said the substance was inconclusive and non-hazardous.

