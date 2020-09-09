Hazardous and very unhealthy air quality reported in the Valley

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hazardous and very unhealthy air quality reported in Central California Tuesday as the wildfires continue to burn around the Valley, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Valley residents should prepare for both smoke from wildfires and blowing dust to cause unhealthy levels of air pollution through this week, officials say.

As winds shift Tuesday and Wednesday, smoke from the Creek Fire will continue to blow directly into the Valley, causing increased particulate matter pollution and potential for high-levels of ozone.