FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a robbery at a local business.

Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue, and walked around the store for several minutes.

Later, officials say the suspects allegedly walked past the registers and exited the building with approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000. The case number is 2212120735.