Harris Ranch Beef features grass-fed, grain-finished beef for any occasion

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

Harris Ranch is California’s biggest meat producer, producing more than 150 million pounds of beef per year. They’re a family-owned company and they work with family-owned farms. Harris Ranch proudly features grass fed, grain finished minimally processed beef. 

They’ve been serving the highest quality beef in the central valley for decades and now the name Harris Ranch is known worldwide.  

