Hanford private school excited to re-open for face-to-face instruction

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – Two schools in Hanford got the okay to bring their students back in the classroom and St. Rose Thomas McCarthy is one that’s looking forward to teaching face-to-face Monday September 14.

Saint Rose McCarthy is a private school and has been closed since March 13th due to COVID.

“We were all sent home — we thought for two weeks, but it turned into the rest of the school year,” said Jamie Perkins, the principal of St. Rose Thomas McCarthy School.

Perkins says they were doing well with distance learning, but nothing can replace the classroom experience.

“As good a job as we did and are doing with students online, nothing replaces the face to face contact, but just being able to see the kids and get that ‘Ah ha, I got it.’”

Concerned for their students, the school worked with the Diocese of Fresno and the Kings County Health department to make the waiver happen.

“I received news that our waiver for our transitional kinder through 6th graders was being approved by Kings County Department of Health.”

Saint Rose is planning to reopen Monday, September 14th with an average of 12 students per classroom and implementing COVID-19 regulations.

“Kids are going to be expected to follow those rules and they are not that difficult to follow once you get into a routine.”

Five families are sticking with online learning.

Hanford Christian School got a waiver to re-open campus as well, but has not announced their date of reopening.

