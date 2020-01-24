Hanford High performing with Foreigner at their next concert in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Hanford High choir will be joining Foreigner at their next concert in Visalia in just a few days.

The high school choir will be joining in when the band sings “I want to know what love is.”

Jennifer McGill is the Hanford High School Choir teacher and said her students knew who the band was and knew their hit song.

“They knew foreigner and they knew the song like as soon as you mention “I want to know” they start singing it and mentioning it,” said McGill.

The choir department knew Foreigner was holding a competition to include one high school choir to sing with them.

Joey Vandecaveye is a Senior at Hanford High School. He said they sent in an audition tape and waited on a response.

“We spent a couple of days on that and then we sent it in and we just had to wait for a response,” said Joey. “We were all excited when we finally figured out!”

The Hanford Choir Department won the competition and will be performing with the band at their next concert during the hit song I want to know what love is.

“These kids are up for anything, they want to be involved and enter any competition that’s offered and they are just really highly motivated,” said McGill.

McGill said not only will the choir department be performing with the band but they will also be singing with American Sign Language interpreters.

Asa Turner is a senior at Hanford High School. He will be singing and signing at the upcoming concert.

“Deaf people don’t get a lot of representation and they can’t hear the music most of the time,” said Turner. “So, going to concerts isn’t really an option for them.”

Asa said this is something the choir department has always incorporated at all of their concerts. Something Foreigner welcomed when choosing the winning high school.

“So when you incorporate ASL that gives them more chances to get out there and enjoy something typically only hearing people can enjoy,” said Asa.

The concert will be Jan. 27 in Visalia and tickets are still available for purchase.

