Hair salon in Fresno offers indoor services against state orders

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Salon Posh in Fresno’s Tower District opened its doors this week, welcoming customers back inside, against state order suspending indoor salon services in counties on the state’s watch list.

“They’re happy to be here at the salon. They feel like it’s safer here than going to their homes or coming to our homes,” said stylist Robert Maldonado.

The salon’s owner wrote on Facebook Sunday, saying, “I’m proud to stand up for my salon, salon family, and our industry.”

Salon Posh is just one of many salons across the state that opened on Monday in protest.

“We’re individual contractors, we’re self-employed, so it’s really hard when you can’t work, you don’t make money. We don’t have bosses that are going to pay us money for not being here,” said Maldonado.

The shutdown has caused financial struggles and uncertainty for stylists like Maldonado.

“It’s really hard, really hard, can’t barely buy food… can’t pay my bills,” he said.

While the salon has taken precautions like temperature checks, plexiglass between chairs and limiting the number of people inside, the owner shared on Facebook that city officials came by on Wednesday with a warning about the consequences they could face.

City of Fresno spokesperson Mark Standriff said after the initial warning, each violation carries a fine of $1,000, $5,000, then $10,000, and the salon could eventually be shut down.

Standriff said if the state gets involved, the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology could revoke their license.

