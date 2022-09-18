LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fresno State couldn’t keep up with No. 7 USC’s high-powered offense on Saturday night, as the Bulldogs fell 45-17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

And the news got worse for Fresno State, as quarterback Jake Haener, the preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, and safety Evan Williams, a member of the preseason All-Conference team, left the game with injuries and did not return.

Both were seen on crutches on the sideline in the second half.

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford said afterward that Haener has a high ankle sprain, and it is not a season-ending injury.

The status of Williams’ injury is yet to be determined though.