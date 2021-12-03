Haener says goodbye to Fresno State; Jimenez-Sandoval updates coaching search; Clovis West alum Martinez enters transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. – Jake Haener made the decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, with people speculating that he will end up following Kalen DeBoer to the University of Washington, but on Thursday, Haener wanted people to know how much his time in Fresno meant to him.



In a post on his instagram page, Haener said, “as I look back, I cannot even begin to thank Fresno State enough. My teammates, the Red Wave, and entire Valley have treated my family and I with the utmost respect and support. I gave my heart to this Valley and I want everyone to know this place will always be special to me. My greatest memories have been made as a Bulldog and the people I’ve met here will forever be close to me. I gave my heart to this Valley and I want everyone to know this place will always be special to me.”

Jimenez-Sandoval says Fresno State coaching search should not take long

As for the man who will replace DeBoer as the next Bulldog head coach, by all reports, Jeff Tedford is still the name being talked about the most.

And the hire could come soon, as Fresno State requested a waiver to expedite the process, and it was approved. According to University President, Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, the hire will come in the next two weeks, and he will play a big role in it.

“At the end of the day, the contract has my signature on it,” Sandoval-Jimenez told KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian on Thursday. “There is a search committee. The search committee presents me the candidates. At the end, it is my decision, with of course, the assessment of the athletic coordinator, which is Terry Tumey.”

Clovis West alum Martinez enters transfers portal

With Haener rumored to be following DeBoer to Washington, could a quarterback from the Big Ten with strong ties to the Valley possibly be thinking about coming back home?



Former Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez, who started 38 games over the last four years at Nebraska, announced his intention to transfer Thursday.



Remember, Fresno state was one of Adrian’s 26 scholarship offers out of high school.



Martinez is a former four-star recruit, who was previously committed to both Cal and Tennessee, before Scott Frost convinced him to come to Nebraska, after Frost took over as the head coach in Lincoln in December of 2017.

Martinez never got Nebraska to a bowl game, but he was a three-year captain and set numerous school records there.

He also recently had shoulder surgery on his throwing shoulder, and missed Nebraska’s last game of the regular-season against Iowa because of that.