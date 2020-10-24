Gusty winds to raise wildfire danger

Mountain winds will grow strong Sunday evening in the Sierra Nevada. They’ll be strong at times through Tuesday.

In Central California, these dry winds from the east may reach steady speeds up to 25 mph with gusts of 40 mph possible. Elsewhere in California, Santa Ana winds could gust some 70 mph!

PG&E announced the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs for areas including some in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa Counties.

The storm system has a chance of bringing wet weather to the area but recent forecast model runs show conditions too dry to support much if any precipitation.

Rather, foothill and mountain winds are the biggest concern. Conditions may be breezy in the Valley but strong winds are not expected in Fresno.

The cooling trend continues with below-average highs and lows this weekend.