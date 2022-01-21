A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada until noon Saturday because of strong, gusty winds.

Fog will again develop in a few parts of the Valley tonight including Visalia, Hanford and Madera.

Very gusty Mono winds in the mountains could cause damage.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County portions of the Sierra Nevada until 12 PM Saturday afternoon. A High Wind Warning means that a hazardous, high wind event is expected. Damaging wind gusts will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be perilous, particularly for high profile vehicles.

Expect sustained northeast winds 30 to 40 mpg, with gusts near 70 mph. Prepare for widespread power outages. Stay clear of trees and power lines. If you must travel, use extreme caution.

A wind advisory covers a larger area of the Sierra. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Tulare County portion of the Sierra Nevada, part of the Sierra Nevada foothills, and the Kern County mountains and desert until 12 PM Saturday afternoon. Strong wind gusts may blow down dead trees and tree branches. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. Expect sustained northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 55 mph. Prepare for scattered power outages. Stay clear of trees and power lines. If you must travel, use extreme caution.