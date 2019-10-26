Gusts up to 80 mph expected to fan wildfires as 1 million customers in California brace for days without power

A firefighter monitors the Kincaide Fire as it burns through the area on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincaide Fire has burned over 7,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CNN – Thousands of customers of California’s largest utility braced Saturday for days without power as fires rage throughout the state.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) confirmed the utility will cut power to some 940,000 customers in what it called a “public safety power shutoff” across 36 counties during what could be an unprecedented wind event.

“As this weather system sweeps from north to south over a period of two to three days, PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary as well,” the utility said in a statement.

The projected impact is 90,000 more customers than its earlier estimate. Power will be turned off in phases. Customers should prepare to be without power at least two days once the severe weather has passed, the utility said.

The outage is intended to prevent a “catastrophic wildfire” during what is expected to be particularly dry and windy weather, officials said.

More than seven million people will be under red flag warnings Saturday across the Sacramento Valley, with critical to extreme fire dangers over the coming days.

High wind warnings and advisories remain in place across much of northern California as winds increase throughout the day and peak Saturday evening and overnight, according to CNN meteorologists.

