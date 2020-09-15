Gruden surprised to hear his wife get shoutout from Carr

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — With no fans in attendance to drown out the noise, the television microphones during NFL games this weekend were picking up audio the viewer might not usually hear.

And that happened in the first quarter of the Raiders game in Charlotte against the Panthers on Sunday, when you could clearly hear Derek Carr shouting out some interesting names while appearing to change the call at the line of scrimmage before a play.

On the television broadcast, Derek could be heard saying, “Cindy Gruden, Tiger Woods! Cindy Gruden, Tiger Woods!”

Cindy is Jon Gruden’s wife, and Gruden mentioned the audible, when asked Monday during a press conference, if he heard any of the crowd noise that was piped into the stadium during Sunday’s game.

“I didn’t notice any crowd noise yesterday. I even heard my wife’s name on TV,” Gruden said. “Derek used my wife’s name in one of his audibles. So, it must not have been that loud. Still trying to figure out why Cindy Gruden came up during the game. Gotta look into that. Unfortunately for me I could never hear him until yesterday. So, I don’t know what he’s been up to at the line of scrimmage, but better keep my wife out of it from now on,” Gruden said, while appearing to hold back a smile.