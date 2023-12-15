BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a full house at the big tent for the groundbreaking of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Thursday. More importantly, it’s a new day in history for members of the Tejon Tribe as they receive the pen to write their next chapter.

Candi Asuncion of the Tejon Indian Tribe says, “We’ve been landless as a tribe for over 150 years, and today we’re celebrating on our own tribal sovereign land which is over 300 acres.”

For many, it’s more than a groundbreaking. It’s a display of culture, solidarity, and honor for California’s first people. “And, it’s been a long time running,” said Asuncion. “We’ve had a lot of hard work and dedication from our tribal members to our tribal leadership for us to get to this day.”

It was a ceremony filled with emotion Thursday, as tribal members and leaders blessed the land, sang to honor the dead, and shared a moment of silence for the Tejon blood that’s been shed on this valley. Then 20 guitar shaped shovels pushed into the land owned by the Tejon Tribe, federally recognized in 2012.

Chairman, Jim Allen with Hard Rock International, says, “It gives employment. It gives opportunity for members of the tribe on a preferential basis to learn the business. A great business in the United States, and obviously grow for their individuals and their families.”

The massive 400 room hotel with ten restaurants, and an event center with 2,800 seats will be located 15 miles South of Bakersfield near Highway 99 and Highway 166 in Mettler bringing thousands of jobs. Asuncion says, “This is a start of a big project for us, and we’re just going to keep growing from here on out. So, we’re really, really happy.”

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will have 3,000 slot machines, 80 game tables, and 200 live musical events every year. The grand opening is slated for Summer 2025.